Suspect seen punching women in DTLA surrenders to police

Shocking video shows a man punching two women in the face at a downtown Los Angeles hot dog stand. Warning: The video may be disturbing to some. (@LAPDHQ/Twitter)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man who allegedly punched two women at a downtown Los Angeles hot dog stand is now in custody after surrendering to police.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Arka Sangbarani Oroojian of Sylmar, turned himself in to LAPD Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

He was booked for assault and remains in custody on $90,000 bail.

Oroojian was described by police as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 270 pounds. Video released by LAPD shows a man punching two women in the face, knocking them to the ground, at a hot dog stand on Jan. 26 at 6th and Spring streets.

In the footage, multiple people are seen surrounding the victims and suspect, and many appear to be taking video of the attack, but no one stepped forward to help.
