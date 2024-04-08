Suspect sought after 14-year-old boy shot, killed near his San Bernardino home

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A grieving family is calling for justice after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed near his San Bernardino home.

Ayden Rodriguez was killed the afternoon of March 27. No arrests have been made. His devastated parents are now making a plea for help.

The teen's father, Brandon Weaver, described him as an "open, big-hearted kid" who "could light up the room with his smile."

"(He) got along with everyone. Everybody loved him. I don't understand why."

"There isn't a word to explain the feeling and the emptiness... and all the questions we have and we don't have any answers to those questions," said Ayden's mother, Denise Gutierrez.

Ayden was home with his mother when they heard a commotion in the neighborhood.

"We just heard something loud and he went out to check it out and that's the last time we saw him," Gutierrez said.

She became concerned when Ayden didn't respond to her text messages. Police officers responded to 13th Street and Acacia Avenue near several schools after receiving multiple reports of juveniles shooting in the area.

They found Ayden suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital but later died.

Weaver is heartbroken over the death of the couple's only child, saying the 14-year-old was his best friend.

Ayden's family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

His family and detectives are now urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the San Bernardino Police Department.

"The only way our community can get better is if we all look out for each other and, you know, this was in broad daylight," Weaver said.