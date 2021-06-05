Man who tried to kidnap 2 little girls, ages 4 and 9, in Chino Hills on the run

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect sought after trying to kidnap 2 girls in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The search is on for a man suspected of trying to kidnap two little girls, ages 4 and 9, in Chino Hills.

Investigators say he tried to lure the two children away from their home near the 4800 block of Fairway Boulevard on Tuesday.

The girls were able to get away from him and run back inside.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the scene. Authorities say he appeared to be between 40 and 60 years old with a medium build. He was seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a blue surgical mask.

If you have any relevant information, you're urged to contact Deputy M. Nosek of the Chino Hills Station (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.



MORE | Girl who foiled would-be kidnapper used tactic seen on 'Law & Order'
EMBED More News Videos

An 11-year-old Florida girl who escaped from a would-be kidnapper spoke out after the incident, describing how she used a technique she saw on the TV series "Law & Order" in an effort to help authorities catch the suspect.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chino hillssan bernardino countysafetysearchattempted abductionchildrenkidnapsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man viciously attacks woman at Gardena gas station
Flight from LAX diverted after man attempts to breach cockpit
First 15 winners of CA vaccine lottery drawn
2 boys, 2 women killed in Lancaster crash
SoCal mom makes Barbies with cochlear implants for daughter
FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15%
This device may be key to saving lives, homes in fire season
Show More
Daughter of slain firefighter wears father's jacket to graduation
Avengers Campus is now open: Take a look inside
'The Conjuring' franchise returns with new tale of thrills, chills
Pasadena Showcase House organizers hosting garden party
June 2021 solar eclipse: How to watch
More TOP STORIES News