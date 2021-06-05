Man who tried to kidnap 2 little girls, ages 4 and 9, in Chino Hills on the run

Investigators say he tried to lure the two children away from their home near the 4800 block of Fairway Boulevard on Tuesday.
The girls were able to get away from him and run back inside.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the scene. Authorities say he appeared to be between 40 and 60 years old with a medium build. He was seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a blue surgical mask.
If you have any relevant information, you're urged to contact Deputy M. Nosek of the Chino Hills Station (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
