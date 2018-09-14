Police search for suspect who allegedly exposed himself to middle school students in Whittier

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to students at Dexter Middle School in Whittier.

By
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to students at Dexter Middle School in Whittier.

Whittier police said the incident occurred Thursday morning while students were attending their physical education class on the track behind the middle school.

Five 12- to 14-year-old boys were exposed to the suspect, who was standing on the Whittier Greenway Trail, a trail connected to the track, but separated by a chain-link fence, officials said.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, 5 foot, 6 inches tall, late 30s to early 40s. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray shirt, gray basketball shorts and black running shoes.

Whittier police said they do not have a sketch of the suspect as they continue their search.

"Student and staff safety is our priority. As soon as the incident took place, there was a teacher who was within 20 feet of the situation," Maria Martinez-Poulin, superintendent of the Whittier City School District, said. "She gathered the children, brought them to safety and was able to alert the office, who notified the Whittier Police Department immediately. "

School officials said the area where the incident took place is under increased surveillance while the suspect remains on the loose.

People with information regarding the incident can contact the Whittier Police Department at 562-567-9241.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimeschildrenstudentssexual misconductWhittierLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman barricaded in Castaic apartment after shooting at deputies
Hurricane Florence downgraded to tropical storm
Feds suspend immigration arrests in Hurricane Florence
1 killed in Sunland 'Halloween House' fire
Cannabis church raided by Riverside County DA task force
Police: Man stabs family cat 12 times while 4-year-old fires AK-47
Strip mall fire in OC burns down laundromat
Ariana Grande calls late ex Mac Miller 'sweetest soul'
Show More
Ex-Santa Clarita Valley coach charged in alleged child sex assault case
Armed parolee in custody after SWAT standoff in Sylmar
Hello Kitty Grand Cafe opens its doors in Irvine
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop, report finds
Boy survives being impaled in face by meat skewer
More News