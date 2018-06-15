Suspect sought in deadly shooting at Riverside County home

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was killed in a shooting at a home near Perris in Riverside County, and investigators are on the hunt for the murder suspect. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) --
A person was killed in a shooting at a home near Perris in Riverside County, and investigators are on the hunt for the murder suspect.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 20500 block of Santa Rosa Mine Road.

The deputies discovered a shooting victim on the property and pronounced them dead at the scene.

Riverside County's central homicide unit took over the investigation. Information on a suspect or suspects was not immediately released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootinggun violenceRiverside CountyPerris
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News