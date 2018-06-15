A person was killed in a shooting at a home near Perris in Riverside County, and investigators are on the hunt for the murder suspect.Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 20500 block of Santa Rosa Mine Road.The deputies discovered a shooting victim on the property and pronounced them dead at the scene.Riverside County's central homicide unit took over the investigation. Information on a suspect or suspects was not immediately released.