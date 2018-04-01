Suspect sought in fatal shooting of man in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation was underway after a man was found shot to death in Palmdale Saturday night.

Authorities said around 10:51 p.m. they responded to a call about a possible shooting in the 37900 block of 47th Street East. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man, later identified as 49-year-old James Dimas-Carillo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect description was not given, but authorities said a man was seen running from the area and heading southbound on 47th Street East shortly after the shooting.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
