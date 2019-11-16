Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of taxi driver found dead in Burger King parking lot in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search for a stabbing suspect was underway Friday night after a taxi driver was found dead in the parking lot of a Burger King in downtown Los Angeles.
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Grand and Cesar Chavez avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The call originated as a back-up call from fire officials who found the victim with a crowd forming around.
The driver suffered a "major trauma" after being stabbed in the facial area following some kind of dispute with the suspect, police said.
Authorities described the suspect as a bearded man wearing a black zip-up sweater and pants.
