Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of taxi driver found dead in Burger King parking lot in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search for a stabbing suspect was underway Friday night after a taxi driver was found dead in the parking lot of a Burger King in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Grand and Cesar Chavez avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The call originated as a back-up call from fire officials who found the victim with a crowd forming around.

The driver suffered a "major trauma" after being stabbed in the facial area following some kind of dispute with the suspect, police said.
Authorities described the suspect as a bearded man wearing a black zip-up sweater and pants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeles countyburger kinghomicide investigationperson killed
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in shooting rampage at Saugus High School has died
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
Chargers preparing to face Chiefs in Mexico
Santa Clarita teen designs t-shirt to unify torn community after deadly shooting
Downtown LA clinic gives free healthcare to homeless, others
LA Zoo Lights display opens for the holiday season
'Stop the Bleed' program shows teachers how to save lives
Show More
15-year-old student brings gun to Lancaster high school, officials say
Ousted ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Video: Arizona deputy pins 15-year-old quadruple amputee to the ground
5 Democratic presidential candidates participate in forum at Cal State LA
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
More TOP STORIES News