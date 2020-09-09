Search continues for suspect in fatal shooting at Riverside County 'organized crime' marijuana grow

Seven people were fatally shot in the unincorporated area of Aguanga early Monday morning. Six of the victims were found inside the residence on the 45000 block of Highway 371. Another woman with gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Investigators said evidence collected there indicated the residence was being used to "to manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation."
Sheriff Chad Bianco said it wasn't "small operation" and he has requested assistance from federal authorities in the case, adding that this is not the first homicide this year related to illegal marijuana.
More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana, worth upwards of $5 million, and several hundred marijuana plants were found, authorities said in a press release.
The names of those fatally shot were not immediately released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked by the sheriff's department to call (951) 955-2777.