Suspected driver taken into custody after hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead in West LA, police say

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a box truck Wednesday morning in West Los Angeles, police said.

The man was fatally struck around 6:20 a.m. at Pico and Sepulveda boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

AIR7 HD was over the area, where a large police presence had responded and officers set up a crime scene tent.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The suspect's vehicle, described only as a white older-model box truck with faded "Penske'' signage on it, was located a few hours later in the area and the driver was taken into custody.

It is unclear if the incident was captured on any city or surveillance cameras.

David Iblings, a general manager at a nearby hardware store, says the intersection is dangerously busy.

"Pico Boulevard in the morning and afternoon is like a freeway," said Iblings, who has worked in the area for over 40 years. "You're always thinking that something could happen. I've never seen anyone in an accident like this."

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

City News Service contributed to this story.
