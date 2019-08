Suspected burglar caught wearing boxers on his head while breaking into pot shop in WA

Laundry day?A suspected burglar decided to take a different approach to his disguise in Washington.Surveillance video catches the man wearing boxers on his head and socks on his hands. The suspect appears to be prying the door to a local cannabis shop in Spokane County on Sunday.When officers arrived, the suspect attempted to get back into his car but after a short struggle with police and a K-9, 55-year-old Scott Hedge was apprehended, the Seattle Times reported.