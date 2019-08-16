Suspected burglar caught wearing boxers on his head while breaking into pot shop in WA

By ABC7.com
Laundry day?

A suspected burglar decided to take a different approach to his disguise in Washington.

Surveillance video catches the man wearing boxers on his head and socks on his hands. The suspect appears to be prying the door to a local cannabis shop in Spokane County on Sunday.

When officers arrived, the suspect attempted to get back into his car but after a short struggle with police and a K-9, 55-year-old Scott Hedge was apprehended, the Seattle Times reported.
