Suspects arrested after chase from West LA to Monterey Park

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police chased suspects in a car from the West LA area to Monterey Park, where they attempted to escape on foot.The suspects were wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. The exact nature of the incident was not immediately available.After a chase over the 10 Freeway from West LA past downtown and into East LA, the suspects pulled off the freeway at Atlantic Boulevard.They then drove into a parking garage at a large complex in the 600 block of North Atlantic.Officers followed closely behind and were able to take the driver into custody. But it appears two passengers were able to escape, but one was later caught. Dozens of officers surrounded the building and searched through the complex.Officers were then seen chasing the third suspect on foot outside the building near the entrance ramp leading to the 10 Freeway.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.