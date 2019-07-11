VIDEO: Suspects caught hiding in Florida swimming pool after police chase

By ABC7.com staff
FLORIDA (KABC) -- Two suspects were caught in a backyard swimming pool after leading police on a chase through a Florida neighborhood.

The pursuit began Wednesday when the suspects allegedly stole a Ford Mustang from a dealership.

They left the car behind and ran through the neighborhood, trying to hide in the pool.

Both suspects were taken into custody and are now facing jail time.
