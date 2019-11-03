Suspects flee after opening fire at Chuck E. Cheese parking lot in San Bernardino; no injuries reported

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for the suspects who fled after opening fire outside a Chuck E. Cheese in San Bernardino Saturday.

The incident started with fight inside the kid's party center on Hospitality Lane around 8 p.m. that escalated into a shooting in the parking lot. Police said a total of eight shots were fired but no injuries have been reported.

No arrests have been made. Police said all of the suspects had fled by the time officers arrived on scene.
