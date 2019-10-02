Video shows Canoga Park woman robbed at gunpoint at front door of home; suspects sought

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Doorbell camera video captures a suspect running up to a woman at her front door in a Canoga Park home and robbing her at gunpoint Monday night, police said.The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Woodhall Avenue. Police said two suspects were working together.Video shows when one of the suspects runs up behind the victim as she was returning home and grabs her purse.The suspect was wearing a hoodie to cover their face and was apparently holding a gun.Los Angeles police are attempting to identify the suspects.