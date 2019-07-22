Emailed bomb threat investigated at building in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police bomb squad was investigating a report of an emailed bomb threat involving a business in Brentwood on Monday, prompting the building's evacuation.

The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 11900 block of West San Vicente Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. No suspicious item was found, according to police.

The intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Montana Boulevard was closed as authorities investigated.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as people were seen leaving the building.
