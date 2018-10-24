Suspicious package addressed to Waters investigated at LA postal facility

Local and federal authorities are investigating a suspicious package at a downtown Los Angeles mail facility that was addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Local and federal authorities are investigating a suspicious package at a South Los Angeles mail facility that was addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters.

The package appears to match the description of other suspicious packages mailed to other prominent political figures, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Waters' Washington D.C. office.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it is investigating the package found around 2 p.m. at the Los Angeles Central Mail facility in the 7000 block of South Central Avenue. The building is being evacuated.

Agents with the federal ATF and other agencies are also responding. A bomb squad was on the scene.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SoCal-based white supremacist group leader arrested in LA
Suspicious packages addressed to Clinton, Obama; CNN evacuated
Dodger Stadium prepping for World Series
Boston Market now 'Los Angeles Market' in support of Dodgers
Photo shows car used in Pomona shooting that wounded boy
Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj for copyright infringement
2 men sought on suspicion of stabbing woman in Costa Mesa
More victims sought in Van Nuys sex assault case
Show More
Suspicious envelopes investigated at LA Times
'Gold-diggin' dog pretends to be stray to get McDonald's food
Montebello police seek man for string of robberies
5 tickets sold in SoCal get 5 out of 6 numbers in Mega Millions
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates, drink their blood
More News