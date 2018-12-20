SUV crashes into hot tub at Thousand Oaks home

An SUV crashed through a backyard wall and into the hot tub of a home in Thousand Oaks following a multivehicle collision.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
An SUV crashed through a backyard wall and into the hot tub of a home in Thousand Oaks following a multivehicle collision.

The crash happened after 9 p.m. near the intersection of East Avenida de los Arboles and Oak Brook Drive.

Video from AIR7 HD shows the vehicle perched on top of a hot tub adjacent to a swimming pool. The vehicle apparently smashed through a wall surrounding the yard and came to a rest on top of the hot tub.

Firefighters reported having to help two people who had been in the vehicle to pull them out of the pool.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.
