Suspect in stolen SUV arrested after chase from Upland to downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stolen-vehicle suspect in a Chevy Suburban led police on a chase through Los Angeles County freeways, finally coming to a stop on a surface street on downtown's Skid Row.The vehicle was believed to be stolen out of the Upland area.CHP officers chased the suspect from the Upland area over the 10 Freeway and onto surface streets in downtown Los Angeles.She continued to flee until turning into a parking lot with no other exit and then trying to back out as officers came up behind him and boxed her in.A brief standoff ensued in the area of Wall and 6th streets as the suspect did not immediately emerge from the SUV.As a crowd gathered on the sidewalk, many of them using cellphones to film the standoff, one man got into a confrontation with officers. An officer struck him several times in the legs with a baton, forcing him to the ground. He was then handcuffed.The suspect eventually came out of the SUV and was taken into custody.