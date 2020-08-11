SWAT team takes armed man into custody after lengthy standoff in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An armed man in South Los Angeles was taken into custody Monday evening after coming face-to-face with a SWAT robot deployed by police.Los Angeles firefighters responded to a call of an overdose in the 140 block of 93rd Street, and LAPD SWAT later arrived once authorities learned the man was armed.The neighborhood was under lockdown after reports of a man under the influence who was armed with a gun.AIR7 HD was over the scene as the man lay on the ground, apparently sleeping, behind a home. A semi-automatic weapon was near him, and he later placed it into his pocket.The SWAT team sent in two robots instead of officers in a de-escalation attempt.At one point in the encounter, the man started to approach a robot that was deployed and was face-to-face with it. He later started walking down the driveway toward the LAPD SWAT vehicle.The man was taken into custody without incident. The incident lasted about three hours, police said.