Haunted Mansion On The Red Carpet Sweepstakes: Enter for your chance to win!

On The Red Carpet is giving you a chance to win a Haunted Mansion poster

The spookiest ride at Disneyland is coming to big screens for the entire family to enjoy!

Enter to win a Haunted Mansion poster from Disney Movie Insiders.

Viewers should watch "On The Red Carpet: Presents Haunted Mansion" to obtain the "SECRET CODE." Here's where to watch:

New York: ABC7 Sunday, July 30 at 2:30pm EDT

Los Angeles: ABC7 Sunday, July 23 at 6:30pm PDT

Chicago: ABC7 Saturday, July 29 at 4:30pm CDT

Philadelphia: 6abc Saturday, August 12 at 5pm EDT

San Francisco: ABC7 Sunday, July 23 at 3:30pm PDT

Houston: ABC13 Sunday July 30 at 1pm CDT

Raleigh-Durham: ABC11 Sunday, July 23 at 11:30am EDT

Fresno: ABC30 Sunday, July 23 at 6:30pm PDT

You can also stream the show beginning July 23 on select ABC station streaming channels. Or stream anytime at OnTheRedCarpet.com

Once you have the "SECRET CODE" enter below:

Entries are valid from July 23, 2023 12:01 am PT until August 13, 2023 12:01 pm PT. Only open to residents of the 50 United States who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.