Arcadia police arrest swim coach for having sex with minor; investigators seek more possible victims

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Arcadia have arrested a swim coach on suspicion of having sex with a minor and other sex crimes.Marco Antonio Flores, 25, had worked for Max Aquatics since 2007. The private swim club, which reported the alleged inappropriate relationship to police and fired him earlier this month, uses pools in Arcadia, El Monte and Monrovia.Flores was then arrested for violations of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, lewd and lascivious acts involving children and other sex crimes, according to the Arcadia Police Department.Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact police at (626) 574 -5160.