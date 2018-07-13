Sylmar barricade ends with no arrests, no injuries

SWAT officers responded to a Sylmar neighborhood early Friday morning after an assault suspect barricaded himself inside a home. (KABC)

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A barricade situation in Sylmar ended without incident early Friday morning after SWAT officers were called to a report of a possible assault.

Los Angeles police officers were called to the area near Alta Vista Way and Via San Remo shortly before 4 a.m. regarding a report of a man possibly assaulting a woman at the location.

The man barricaded himself inside a house, police said. It was not known if the woman was able to get out of the residence.

A SWAT team was called to the scene.

Officers were able to contact the man without incident, and police said there were no injuries associated with the situation.

No arrests were made, a police report was taken and the scene was eventually cleared.
