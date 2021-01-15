SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large structure in Sylmar that became fully engulfed in flames Friday morning was threatening several other structures and horses in the immediate area.
Crews responded to the outbuilding on the 13000 block of N. Fellows Avenue around 10:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which added that sustained winds were creating challenges in extinguishing the flames.
Approximately a dozen horses at an adjacent property "may require evacuation," the department said.
The cause of the fire was unclear.
DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.
Outbuilding fire in Sylmar threatens horses, other structures
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News