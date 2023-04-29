21-year-old woman arrested after man pushing shopping cart was killed in Sylmar hit-and-run

Police say 21-year-old Mary Inez Mercado, a resident of Granada Hills, was driving a dark-colored sedan when she hit a man pushing a shopping cart then fled the scene.

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Valley Traffic Detectives made an arrest on Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in Sylmar that left a man dead.

Mary Inez Mercado, a 21-year-old who lives in Granada Hills, was booked for felony hit-and-run causing death and is currently being held on $50,000 bail.

The incident happened just after midnight on April 21. Police said Mercado was driving a dark-colored vehicle and was heading westbound on Hubbard Street when she hit a man pushing a shopping cart.

Mercado stopped near Hubbard Street and Dronfield Avenue and got out of the vehicle but then got back in and drove away, according to police.

The victim, who has not been identified, was sent to the hospital where he later died.