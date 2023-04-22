WATCH LIVE

LAPD searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Sylmar

Saturday, April 22, 2023 3:48AM
The LAPD is looking for a woman suspected of hitting a man in Sylmar with her car and killing him early Friday morning.

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The LAPD is looking for a woman suspected of hitting a man in Sylmar with her car and killing him early Friday morning.

At around 12:50 a.m. Friday, a dark-colored sedan was traveling westbound down Hubbard Street when the driver hit the victim, who was crossing the street while pushing a shopping cart.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital by the LAFD, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The victim was in his 40s.

Police believe the suspect is a female in her 20s.

