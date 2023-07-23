Over the weekend, many residents of the RV colony were seen packing their things ahead of the noon deadline to vacate the propert

Deadline passes to vacate RV lot at Sylmar home; many residents unsure where they will sleep tonight

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The makeshift RV lot at a home in Sylmar has officially passed its deadline to be vacated.

Over the weekend, many residents of the RV colony were seen packing their things ahead of the noon deadline to vacate the property, which a judge ordered last week.

The property has been a complaint of neighbors for years, and it was only a report by Eyewitness News that got the ball rolling on the hazardous property being shut down.

The judge ordered the property be vacated due to electrical and sewage issues at the RV lot. Sewage could be seen and smelled around the area, posing an unpleasant safety risk.

See our previous reports on this property here on YouTube.

Some residents were seen moving some luggage on Sunday told Eyewitness News, but many did not know where they were going to go.

One resident told Eyewitness News on Thursday that the city offered him a one-time reimbursement for lost rent and temporary housing at a city shelter.

The property owner, Cruz Godoy, has been charged with two misdemeanors in connection to her leasing of RVs. In total, Godoy had 23 RVs on her home's yard.

At this time, it is unclear how many of the residents remain on the property, if any. But Eyewitness News is headed to the scene and will bring a report later Sunday.