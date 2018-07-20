There are safety concerns among police and parents of young children at a Sherman Oaks park after syringes were found in the playground's sandbox.On Wednesday, a city parks worker found several hypodermic needles at Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Park, located at 14201 Huston Street.Since then, crews have scoured the sand to make sure there are no more syringes present.The discovery has left park-goers disgusted and angry."I've seen urination, defecation in front of kids...masturbation, it's just disgusting," said Sherman Oaks resident Alisa Young.Even young park attendants shared concern."I am worried because after camp, when we have lunch, we go over there to play, and kids play in the sand a lot, and they bury each other in the sand," explained Madison Hunter.After an extensive search, no more needles were found, but police are beefing up their presence to try and keep that way.The park is not known for problems, but city employees said they're not surprised by the discovery because it is something they see across Los Angeles.Police admit it just another sign of the heroin epidemic, one that is forcing parents and kids to change their routine."I could just ask our counselors not to let us play over here anymore," Madison said.In addition to the patrols, police said they will also have undercover officers watching the playground.