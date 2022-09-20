Video shows thieves ripping phones from walls during smash-in-grab at T-Mobile store in Orange

The total amount of merchandise they got away with is unknown.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Customers at a T-Mobile store in Orange got caught in the middle of an alarming smash-and-grab that was caught on video in which two men stole thousands of dollars' worth of phones.

It happened at the store located at 3320 East Chapman Ave. just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Video shows two men dressed in black rushing into the store and heading straight toward the area where the more expensive phones were displayed.

The two men are seen grabbing the phones and ripping cords from the wall.

Police said the two suspects got away. The total amount of merchandise they got away with is unknown.