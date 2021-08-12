taco bell

New Taco Bell drive-thru concept looks to 'defy' expectations

Taco Bell Defy is slated to open summer 2022 in Minnesota.
By Brock Koller
EMBED <>More Videos

Taco Bell is facing a food shortage

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota -- Taco Bell is ready to defy your drive-thru expectations with its latest real estate concept.

Taco Bell Defy is set to break ground in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota later this month.

Taco Bell Defy slated to open in summer 2022.

Workshop/Taco Bell



The 3,000 square-foot, two-story building is for drive-thru ordering only.

SEE ALSO: Taco Bell facing food shortage, running out of ingredients

Taco Bell Defy features four lanes, one traditional lane and three others which are dedicated to mobile or delivery order pickups for customers who order via the Taco Bell app and third-party delivery services.

Taco Bell Defy will have four drive-thru lanes.

Workshop/Taco Bell



Taco Bell says mobile customers will be able to scan their order via QR codes and a digital check-in screen. They will then pull forward and receive their food from a contactless lift system. At the same time, customers will be able to interact with the workers in their elevated kitchen in real-time through video.

"Partnering with our franchisees to test new concepts is a huge unlock of learning for us. What we learn from the test of this new Defy concept may help shape future Taco Bell restaurants," said Mike Grams, Taco Bell's President and Global COO.

Taco Bell Defy is scheduled to open to the public by summer 2022.

Taco Bell Defy is currently scheduled to break ground in August 2021.

Workshop/Taco Bell



----

The video featured in the player above is a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkminnesotataco bellfast food restaurantu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TACO BELL
Taco Bell is facing a food shortage
Taco Bell to give out free tacos to vaccinated Californians
Taco Bell giving away free tacos on May 4 to celebrate crescent moon
Taco Bell joins the chicken wars with a new taco
TOP STORIES
Melrose Avenue: Shoe store worker fatally shot after raffle dispute
Santa Barbara dad confessed to killing kids in Mexico, FBI says
SoCal Lyft driver left bloodied after vicious attack by passenger
OC father marks daughter's 1st birthday after pregnant wife killed
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
Robert Durst testifies he lied to police about night wife disappeared
COVID increases risk of premature birth, study shows
Show More
Pasadena school district welcomes students back for on-campus learning
Bull wanders onto 15 Freeway, shutting down traffic in IE
Fake COVID vaccine card sales are ramping up online
Booster shots for immunocompromised: FDA authorization expected
Long Beach Convention Center set to reopen for conventions Thursday
More TOP STORIES News