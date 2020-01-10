taco bell

Taco Bell now offering sick leave, six figure salaries

Taco Bell is starting 2020 with some new perks for workers.

For the first time ever employees will be eligible for paid sick time. Workers at corporate owned locations will be eligible for 24 hours of paid sick time a year.

They also said managers at some restaurants will start pulling in six figure salaries! That's a big boost because most supervisors in that role made between $50,000 and $80,000 each year previously.

The fast food company says it hopes those benefits will help keep employees happy and increase retention.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerstaco bellsick leaveu.s. & worldsalary
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TACO BELL
Taco Bell selling take-home taco bar kits for Cinco De Mayo
Taco Bell offers free tacos in US today
First responders, Taco Bell and Anaheim Ducks give back to UCI Medical Center
Coronavirus: Taco Bell preparing to possibly only offer drive-thru and delivery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News