'Christmas miracle': Daughter's TikTok video brings influx of customers to mom's empty IL taco shop

"I wish I could give her customers for Christmas." The daughter of an Illinois taco shop owner took to TikTok with her one Christmas wish - that more customers would come to her mom's shop. The internet pulled through.

GLENVIEW, Ill. -- A taco shop in Glenview, Illinois went viral after the owner's daughter posted on TikTok, asking for more customers.

A video posted on the account @tacoboutjoys showed a barren Taco-Bout-Joy's shop on Thursday.

"It breaks my heart to see my mom watching the door everyday waiting for a customer to walk in," the owner's daughter said in her post. "I wish I could give her customers for Christmas."

The video took off, gaining 3.7 million likes and over 50,000 comments by Friday afternoon. And people showed up in person, too!

On Thursday, customers flocked to the shop. Taco-Bout-Joy's even sold out of Birria tacos, according to the shop's Facebook account.

The owner's daughter said family and friends, including the owners of Nina's Tacos in Sycamore, decided to help out as the shop became busier throughout the day.

Taco-Bout-Joy's posted an update on Facebook on Thursday, saying "the TikTok community really pulled through for us today with an outstanding amount of sales" and called the support "a Christmas miracle."