Vigil honors woman, 22, fatally shot in car in South LA as family demands justice

Family and friends gathered to call for justice and honor a 22-year-old woman who was fatally shot in her car in South Los Angeles.

Family and friends gathered to call for justice and honor a 22-year-old woman who was fatally shot in her car in South Los Angeles.

Family and friends gathered to call for justice and honor a 22-year-old woman who was fatally shot in her car in South Los Angeles.

Family and friends gathered to call for justice and honor a 22-year-old woman who was fatally shot in her car in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family, friends and community members gathered for a vigil Saturday to honor a 22-year-old woman who was fatally shot in her car in South Los Angeles.

"That was my princess and she will always be my princess, but I am so heartbroken and sad I have to bury my daughter," said Anginette Morgan, the mother of Raejonette Morgan.

Last week, Raejonotte was found shot in a Mercedes-Benz at a busy intersection on Vermont Avenue near the 105 Freeway. Multiple bullet holes were seen on the sedan's driver-side door and windows. The vehicle drove up onto a sidewalk and came to a stop near a freeway entrance after the shooting.

Raejonette later died at the hospital from her wounds.

Now, her mother is demanding that the people or person that shot her turn themselves in.

"I hope that the people who actually took this queen's life are watching. I hope that they are feeling so much guilt in their heart," said Pastor Shep Crawford.

Community members say it's time for someone to come forward with information.

"We as a community know who commits these crimes, they're not coming from outer space, they're walking out of our doors," said Lawanda Hawkins with Justice for Murdered Children.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department believes gang members are responsible for the shooting, but Raejonette's family believes it was a case of mistaken identity and someone shot at the wrong car.

The family of a woman shot and killed while driving in South L.A. accuse a sheriff's deputy of failing to provide possibly life-saving aid for several minutes.

Besides the frustration over the fact that no arrests have been, her family's heartbreak has been compounded by troubling video that appears to show a sheriff's deputy who responded to the scene not attempting to help the victim right away - even as civilians tried to get inside the car to a still-alive Raejonette.

She was eventually taken to the hospital, where she died two days later. Her family believes those critical minutes could've saved her life.

"Shame on you. Shame on you. You took too long, what were you thinking about?," said Anginette.

Emotions were high at Saturday's vigil as the lack of answers on either front means mourning without justice, for a young woman who was just starting her life.

"She was on her way and somebody took her life," said Khalik Shah, with Stop the Violence, Increase the Peace Foundation. "We ain't taking no more. We done. We done. We done."

As for the deputy's alleged inaction, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that it was "initially unclear whether the vehicle belonged to the suspect or the victim. From the patrol car the Deputy requested assistance from South Los Angeles Sheriff's Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department."

The department says it will conduct a "Critical Incident Review of the entire incident which will include the Deputy's response, equipment, training, and tactics to determine if Department policies and procedures were followed. We are deeply concerned about this incident and detectives are diligently working to solve this heinous murder and bring justice to the family. We extend our sincere condolences to the family of Raejonette Morgan during this tragic time. The Department is unwavering in our commitment to saving lives and protecting our community members in any emergency situation."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.