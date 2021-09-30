Taco stand worker hospitalized after being shot, robbed in North Hollywood; gunman at large

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A taco stand employee was hospitalized after being shot and robbed overnight Wednesday in North Hollywood, prompting a search for the gunman.

The incident occurred about midnight at the intersection of Archwood Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, where the suspect approached the female victim and demanded money, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After robbing the woman, the gunman opened fire and the victim suffered a graze wound to her left calf, an LAPD spokesperson said. The shooter, identified only as being about 27 years old, fled the scene in a pickup truck.

The vehicle is described as a black Ford F-150.

The injured woman was transported to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the LAPD at (818) 754-8300.

