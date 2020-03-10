Food & Drink

El Pollo Loco offers free endless tacos at Burbank location

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Here's something to taco-bout: El Pollo Loco will offer free endless tacos at their Burbank location.

On Tuesday, taco enthusiasts are invited to stop by the El Pollo Loco in Burbank for "A Day of Endless Possibilities."

The celebration is in honor of El Pollo Loco's new Mix & Match Street Tacos, which feature the restaurant's first plant-based taco and the world's first Keto taco.

The event will give dine-in customers the opportunity to try an unlimited amount of tacos from their new menu.

If you are unable to attend, the restaurant is also hosting an Instagram giveaway where 10 lucky fans have the chance to win an Endless Taco Party this month.



The "Day of Endless Possibilities" is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 521 North First St., Burbank, CA 91502 on March 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkburbanklos angeles countyfree food
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News