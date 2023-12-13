Taco vendor in South LA robbed at knifepoint in front of wife

Frightening surveillance footage shows the moment a taco vendor in South Los Angeles was robbed at knifepoint in front of his wife.

The vendor said he wanted to fight the suspect off, but his wife told him it wasn't worth risking his life.

It happened around 9:21 p.m. Friday in front of a busy laundromat in the 7800 block of S Central Avenue.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the suspect, who was seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, approaching Jose Segura Romero from behind. The suspect then presses the knife against his neck and begins demanding money.

"At that moment, I thought it was a joke because sometimes, a lot of guys joke with me there," said Romero. "But when I wanted to move, I felt it wasn't a joke because he dug it in more."

Romero said he was ready to fight the suspect off, but at that moment, he looked at his wife, Lorena Flores, who told him she was scared.

"That's why I told him to leave the money. He doesn't have to risk his life for money," said Flores.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the robber took approximately $500. Surveillance cameras also captured the suspect's vehicle, a black Infiniti with tinted windows and black rims.

The couple said they were never worried about selling in the area until now, but said the taco stand is their livelihood and will continue to work. People who spoke with ABC7 on Tuesday said they feel sad for the couple.

"They're working for their children ... and that's bad. I think that's bad," said a woman named Maria who lives near the area.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.