Chicharrón tacos at this beloved Los Angeles taqueria is growing in popularity among locals

The King Taco restaurant chain is known for their traditional tacos, including al pastor and carnitas, as well as newer options, such as chicharrón, throughout Southern California.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Localish LA visited the beloved King Taco in East Los Angeles.

The famous taco chain was started in 1974 by the Martinez family who first began selling tacos out of an ice cream truck, which they converted into a mobile taco truck to start their business. A year later, the family opened their first King Taco restaurant in Cypress.

Today, King Taco is a community staple for tacos and Mexican food.

"I love King taco. We've been coming. All my life is like that I can recall," said Edith Hernandez, a resident of El Monte.

"Generations of families keep coming and coming," said Moni Torreblanca, a manager at King Taco. "I've been here for 24 years already. This is a great family company to work for. As a matter of fact, it's a family owned company."

From traditional tacos, such as carne asada, carnitas and chicken, to more modern options, like chicharrón tacos, King Taco has something for everyone.

For more information and locations:

kingtaco.com