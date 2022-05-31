taco tuesday

'Explosion of flavors': Super Street taco is a local favorite at Tirsa's Mexican Cafe

By William Escobar


LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Localish LA's Taco Tuesday feature brings you some of the best taco places in Southern California.

Tirsa's Mexican Café in downtown Los Angeles makes a popular taco dish, "Super Street taco." It's described as having an explosion of flavors in your mouth.

Tirsa Farah is the co-owner of the restaurant, which is co-owned with her husband.

"Having a bad day? Eat a taco. Having a good day? Eat a taco," said Farah.

Watch the video above for the whole story.

To visit, go here:
tirsas.com

