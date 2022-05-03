localish

Shredded beef tacos are a long-time favorite at Maria's Mexican Restaurant

By Jose Mayorquin
EMBED <>More Videos

Shredded beef tacos at Glendora restaurant are a local favorite

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- Maria's Mexican Restaurant has defined Mexican cooking for locals in Glendora. The restaurant, originally known as Pepe's, has stayed in the family since opening in 1967.

"I'm proud that we've been able to maintain the quality," said Olga Valenzuela, co-owner and one of three sisters who, along with a nephew, now run the restaurant.

"One of our signature dishes that customers ask for all the time is our3 T's, the tostada, taquitos, and our shredded beef taco, that is very popular," said co-owner Irma Moronez.

"The shredded tacos are just so crunchy," said customer and local resident Zak Bushey. "The cheese and everything make it my favorite."

"I think what makes the shredded beef taco so popular is the seasoning that we use, and the lean meat that we use too," said Valenzuela.

For a taste of Maria's Mexican Restaurant, visit:
mariasmexicanfood.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
glendoralos angeles countytaco tuesdaylocalish
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LOCALISH
How Crafting Can Save the World
Meet the prehistoric creature that's saving lives -- and needs saving
Luxury Mother's Day Gift Guide for 2022
Shredded beef tacos at Glendora restaurant are a local favorite
TOP STORIES
Dow plunges 1,000 points, wiping out Wednesday's surge
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center sued for racism in death of Black mother
Gerber baby contest winner shines spotlight on limb differences
3 dead from possible fentanyl overdose in DTLA; officer hospitalized
Video shows wild shootout with guard at Compton smoke shop
Amber Heard: Johnny Depp's team of enablers shielded his drug use
OC mom gets 25-to-life for dropping infant son to his death
Show More
3rd LASD official files legal claim against Sheriff Alex Villanueva
South LA mom to stand trial in alleged murder of 4-year-old daughter
LAPD pays tribute to its fallen officers at DTLA memorial ceremony
Santa Ana police make arrest in 1996 homicide case
Rep. Cawthorn responds to video of him naked in bed with cousin
More TOP STORIES News