Shredded beef tacos are a long-time favorite at Maria's Mexican Restaurant

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- Maria's Mexican Restaurant has defined Mexican cooking for locals in Glendora. The restaurant, originally known as Pepe's, has stayed in the family since opening in 1967."I'm proud that we've been able to maintain the quality," said Olga Valenzuela, co-owner and one of three sisters who, along with a nephew, now run the restaurant."One of our signature dishes that customers ask for all the time is our3 T's, the tostada, taquitos, and our shredded beef taco, that is very popular," said co-owner Irma Moronez."The shredded tacos are just so crunchy," said customer and local resident Zak Bushey. "The cheese and everything make it my favorite.""I think what makes the shredded beef taco so popular is the seasoning that we use, and the lean meat that we use too," said Valenzuela.For a taste of Maria's Mexican Restaurant, visit: