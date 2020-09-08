San Fernando's Magaly's Tamales continues to give community access to fresh produce

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- Magaly's Tamales has been a staple in the San Fernando Valley for over 12 years, and the owner said she's happy to have built this restaurant where she grew up.
"My entire life I've lived in San Fernando, grew up in San Fernando and I continue to live in San Fernando," said Magaly Colelli, owner of Magaly's Tamales.
Customers can watch the signature tamales being made through a window while they wait for their food.
"The minute they say tamales, it's always, you know, you gotta go to Magaly's Tamales," said Edgar Caldera, a loyal customer since the restaurant opened.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Magaly's made some changes to give the community more access to produce.
"The farmers markets had to close because they were unsafe. So G Farms pretty much was setup with all this merchandise that they had just picked, and they had nowhere to sell it. I have a patio, I have open windows, and I told them, 'Hey, why don't you come and sell here?'" said Colelli.
In turn, the spot has continued selling fresh produce for the community along with their signature tamales.
