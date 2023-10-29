At least 2 dead, 18 injured after fight breaks out outside Florida bar, authorities say

TAMPA, Fla. -- At least Two people are dead, and 18 others were injured after a shooting in Florida early Sunday.

A fight broke out between two groups at about 3 a.m. as the bars let out in Ybor City, a neighborhood in Tampa, Florida, according to Tampa Police Department Chief Lee Bercaw.

Hundreds were near the scene when the shooting began, Bercaw said at a press conference.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.

One suspect, a male, turned himself in to police, Bercaw said.

Authorities believe that there were at least two shooters involved. Only one person is in custody at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for future updates.