Tanya Fear: Friends say British actress has gone missing from Los Angeles home

By ABC7.com staff
Friends looking for British actress missing in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Friends and family are pleading for the public's help finding a British actress who has been missing in Los Angeles for several days.

Tanyaradzwa "Tanya" Fear, 31, has appeared in the British TV series "Doctor Who" and the film "Kick-Ass 2" among other projects and had recently launched a standup comedy career.

Friends says Fear, who lives near the Hollywood Bowl, was last seen three days ago at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms a missing-persons report was filed on Sept. 9.



Fear's manager tells Eyewitness News he spoke with her just over a week ago and she was fine.

"Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning," said manager Alex Cole. "We're obviously concerned and (hope) we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD or reach out to the Twitter account set up by her friends @FindTanyaFear.



