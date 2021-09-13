Tanya Fear: Friends say British actress has gone missing from Los Angeles home

Tanyaradzwa "Tanya" Fear, 31, has appeared in the British TV series "Doctor Who" and the film "Kick-Ass 2" among other projects and had recently launched a standup comedy career.
Friends says Fear, who lives near the Hollywood Bowl, was last seen three days ago at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirms a missing-persons report was filed on Sept. 9.
This account is dedicated to finding our beloved Tanya Fear who went missing in the Hollywood Bowl area on 9th Sep 2021. Tanya has a distinct British accent, is 5ft4, weighs about 140lbs, brown eyes, black hair and her hair looks like the picture below. #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/ntTrhaR1pv— #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 12, 2021
Fear's manager tells Eyewitness News he spoke with her just over a week ago and she was fine.
"Since she's been here, she's had a great career and this is just the beginning," said manager Alex Cole. "We're obviously concerned and (hope) we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her."
Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD or reach out to the Twitter account set up by her friends @FindTanyaFear.
UPDATE: Tanya was last seen at Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Blvd. Anyone in that area please keep your eyes open! Thank you for all the help! Contact @FindTanyaFear or (213)-927-2971 #findtanyafear— #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 13, 2021