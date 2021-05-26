Community & Events

The Music Center in DTLA reopens with in-person, live performances with tap dance celebrations

The center created a free tap-dance playground.
By
The Music Center in DTLA reopens for in-person, live performances

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the first time in more than 14 months, The Music Center in downtown Los Angeles is having in-person and live performances all week in honor of Tap Dance Day, which is on May 25.

Heel and toe taps have been rhythmically taking over the Jerry Moss Plaza. It's been turned into the Super Villlanz Tap Dance Park - ,which includes a tap dance playground with five different kinds of boards.



"It was really fun," said Tania Arzate, who attended a tap dance session at the plaza with her daughter. "I thought again, like, this would be perfect for a great mother-daughter date just to be out and about."

The tap dance park is free, but reservations are required. There's also a guide who will help people pick up new steps from beginner to advanced.

"You need to be very safe with your mask and socially distant because safety is our priority at The Music Center," said Rachel Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center.

People can also purchase tickets to watch international tap dancers like Dormeshia, Jason Samuels Smith and Derick K. Grant in the debut of "The Super Villainz: A Tap Dance Act For The Modern Age."

The tap dance experience is happening from May 24 through May 30.

