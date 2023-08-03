NoHo tenants say HGTV star is evicting them from rent-controlled apartment for his 'biggest flip'

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of renters in North Hollywood are accusing HGTV real estate star Tarek El Moussa of evicting them from their rent-controlled apartment units to build a new 138-unit complex.

"This has been my home a long time," Cathy Livas told Eyewitness News as she sat in front of her unit. "I'm very comfortable here."

Livas was referring to a small North Hollywood complex she's called home for 40 years.

She and her neighbors at the rent-controlled units received eviction notices shortly after El Moussa, the popular HGTV star and host of "Flip or Flop" and "Flipping 101," announced what he called his "biggest flip" ever.

The tenants were hoping that meant their complex, surrounded by some new and much bigger multi-story complexes, would finally get renovated. Now they're all being ordered to move out.

"We'd love to talk to Tarek or the city about maybe developing in the empty lot, maybe developing on the other side of the building," tenant Jonpaul Rodriguez said. "Because we're talking about three different properties here and maybe restoring this."

"Restoring and preserving this high-quality affordable housing as it exists now and adding to it is how we're going to solve this crisis," added Clare Letmon, Rodriguez's wife.

Livas said she's afraid of what could happen to her situation at home.

"The thought of having to look for another place and possibly having to live in my car, that's not a good idea, or good thought," she said.

A statement to Eyewitness News from El Moussa's media representative said in part:

"The goal is to work closely and respectfully with the current tenants by providing proper move-out compensation and constructing a safe and pristine new apartment complex that will also include 14 low-income units..."

Tenants said they're hoping there is a compromise where they can still live there and that their homes receive some love, but they want to remain there in North Hollywood.