Man found shot to death in gated community in Tarzana

TARZANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An unidentified man was found dead overnight near a hiking trail in a gated Tarzana community after being shot multiple times, prompting a police investigation.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. Friday to a report of a "man down" near the intersection of Reseda Boulevard and Winford Drive, south of the Braemar Country Club, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The officers arrived to find the 30-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the LAPD said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was shot at the location where his body was discovered, police said. The area is just north of a parking lot often used by hikers.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, and a description of a suspect was not available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.