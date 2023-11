Police arrested a woman for felony vandalism and a hate crime after authorities say she rammed into two gates at a synagogue in Tarzana.

Woman arrested after crashing into synagogue gates in Tarzana

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police arrested a woman for felony vandalism and a hate crime after authorities say she rammed into two gates at a synagogue in Tarzana.

Tikvah Mottahedeh, 54, was arrested Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She is accused of hitting those two gates outside the Eretz Synagogue and Cultural Center on Wilbur Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Additional details about the incident were not available.

Mottahedeh is being held on $25,000 bail.