Taylor Swift shares poignant moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, at concert

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- During the first show of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated concert series at SoFi Stadium, the Grammy winner shared a poignant moment with Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant posted photos of the encounter on Instagram, showing Swift hugging 6-year-old Bianka as thousands of fans looked on.

Earlier on Thursday night, Vanessa shared an image of a denim jacket that was emblazoned with the word "Swiftie" and featured a photo Swift and Kobe onstage together in 2015. Another photo paid tribute to Gianna "Gigi" Bryant: it depicted a patch on the denim jacket that said "Say You'll Remember Me."

Kobe Bryant, the former Lakers star, five-time NBA champion and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, was traveling with Gianna and seven others to a youth basketball game when the helicopter they were aboard crashed into hills in Calabasas on Jan. 26, 2020.

Additional "Eras" tour performances are scheduled for Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Inglewood stadium.

Before the shows even began, a pre-event merchandise sale attracted thousands of fans to the stadium on Wednesday. Swifties braved an hourslong wait for the chance to buy T-shirts, sweatshirts and other Swift tour memorabilia. There will be another open merchandise sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, which is an off day in Swift's six-night run at SoFi.