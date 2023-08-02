Ahead of Taylor Swift's concert series at SoFi Stadium, throngs of fans lined up overnight in anticipation of a merchandise sale in Inglewood.

Taylor Swift fans line up by the thousands for pre-concert merchandise sale in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Ahead of the upcoming Taylor Swift concert series at SoFi Stadium, throngs of fans lined up by the thousands overnight Tuesday in anticipation of a merchandise sale in Inglewood.

The pre-event merchandise stand opened for business at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lake Park, adjacent to the stadium that will begin hosting Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday night. More than 3,000 people were estimated to be in line for the sale.

Among the Swifties who were on hand were Huntington Beach residents Mia and Audrey, both sporting signature friendship bracelets. They said they each paid between $300-$350 for their concert tickets.

They noted that the Eras tour's blue crewneck sweatshirt -- a prized article of clothing for fans -- was available at the merchandise stand.

Sales are scheduled to continue until 7 p.m. Wednesday, resuming Sunday Aug. 6, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Parking for merchandise shoppers can be accessed via Century Boulevard and Yukon Avenue. Overnight parking is not permitted at SoFi Stadium.

Swift's shows on Aug. 3-9 will wrap up the U.S. leg of the tour, her first in five years.

After her live performances in Inglewood, Swift is scheduled to go international with the Eras tour, beginning with a show in Mexico City on August 24.