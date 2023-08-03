A tweet from SoFi Stadium has Taylor Swift fans speculating that "1989: Taylor's Version" will be announced during one of her Los Angeles shows.

The Eras Tour setlist: Here's what Taylor Swift is expected to play at SoFi Stadium shows

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Will Taylor Swift play your favorite song at her much-anticipated The Eras Tour? Here's where you can find out.

Starting Thursday, Swift is scheduled to perform six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

If you couldn't snag tickets, lucky for you, we'll be tracking down all the songs she played at each show with the help of setlist.fm.

Setlist.fm is a free wiki-like service that relies on fans to fill in which songs a band or musical artist plays during their concerts. The mega popstar performed in the Bay Area last week and performances by HAIM and Gracie Abrams started at 6:30 p.m. each night.

In looking at the last five locations she toured - Lumen Field in Seattle, Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis - Swift's setlists have been very consistent, with performances of specific songs from each album.

This is likely due to her heavy stage production, which relies on specific cues for lighting, dancers, special guests, etc. At each stop, though, she does have a special section for surprise songs.

Check back later to view the setlists

Night 1 - Aug. 3

Lover

Fearless

evermore

reputation

Speak Now

Red

folklore

1989

Surprise songs

Midnights