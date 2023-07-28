Members of UNITE HERE Local 11 have been on strike since their contract expired and are asking the pop star for her support as her "Eras" tour is expected to pack hotels.

Hotel workers on strike ask Taylor Swift for her support ahead of 'Eras' tour stop in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A week before Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour hits Southern California, hotel housekeepers are rallying and asking her to support their fight for better pay and benefits.

On Thursday, workers held a rally outside a hotel near the Los Angeles International Airport.

Swift's tour is making a 6-night stop at SoFi Stadium next week and it's expected to pack local hotels. Members of UNITE HERE Local 11 have been on strike since their contract expired last month.

They're asking for better working conditions and higher wages to keep up with the cost of living.

A group representing the hotels said it has offered significant pay increases and said the union won't lower its demands.