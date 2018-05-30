Disneyland restaurants roll out mobile ordering service

Standing in long lines for lunch at the happiest place on Earth may be a chore of the past as hungry patrons can now place their orders for pickup.The new feature within the Disneyland mobile app allows guests to order from 15 quick-service restaurant locations at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.When the midday munchies kick in after a plunge down Splash Mountain or a cruise around Autopia, the path to food is at your fingertips.Just select an arrival-time window for pickup, choose items from the menu and then place that order.The app also provides guests with the option to customize their orders and prepay for the meals.