Disneyland restaurants roll out mobile ordering service

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --Standing in long lines for lunch at the happiest place on Earth may be a chore of the past as hungry patrons can now place their orders for pickup.
The new feature within the Disneyland mobile app allows guests to order from 15 quick-service restaurant locations at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
When the midday munchies kick in after a plunge down Splash Mountain or a cruise around Autopia, the path to food is at your fingertips.
Just select an arrival-time window for pickup, choose items from the menu and then place that order.
The app also provides guests with the option to customize their orders and prepay for the meals.